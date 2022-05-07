WATCH NOW: From abandoned baby to class president. Greensboro native says adoptive mom motivated, inspired her.

GREENSBORO — The full-term baby, just 6 pounds and 13 ounces, was found wrapped in a bedsheet with cartoon figures underneath the stairwell of an apartment complex on what had been the coldest day of the year.

"The child must have a purpose for it to have gone through that kind of trauma and survived," Detective Ruth Woodard told the News & Record shortly after the newborn that some called Baby Jane Doe was found.

Being reminded of those words is the woman who had been that baby, clinging to life that chilly November morning 23 years ago. Greensboro native Angel Thomas, the class president and named an "Emerging Leader" at one of the nation's most respected aviation and aerospace programs, graduates Monday with a degree in aeronautics and minors in business and occupational safety. The Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University senior is also a bit reflective these days as she pens her graduation speech.

Among those attending her graduation with her parents and siblings, and the best friend who is like a sister, is the woman who found her, who has long been a part of her extended family.

“I would not change a thing that’s happened in my life because everything has just taught me that, no matter what, you have to keep moving forward," Thomas said. "You have to learn to love yourself no matter what your situation."

It would take therapy and hard work and the unwavering love of her adoptive parents, Carrie and Daryl Thomas. But she also credits her ability to believe in herself to her mother — who motivated, inspired and nudged her to defy the way she came into the world. Carrie Thomas still displays at home her daughter's Miss Teen Greensboro trophies, the one from being runner up to the Miss Teen North Carolina pageant and the leadership awards bearing her daughter's name.

And she recognizes the sacrifice that her mother gave to make it possible for her to compete and grow, as mothers around the world are celebrated this Mother's Day.

"Even when I knew she was tired, she kept me going," Angel Thomas said. "No matter what I've gone through she's been there pushing me right along."

She was breathing

A line in Angel's graduation speech about resilience refers to Carrie Thomas.

"Ever since I was a child," she wrote, "my mother always told me, 'It’s not where you come from, but where you are going to go.' "

Carrie Thomas says holding the then-6-week-old baby changed her life. Others initially called the baby Caroline because she was born near Carolina Circle Mall.

Angel Faith Thomas is now her full name.

"Angel because I felt like the angels were watching over her that cold day in November, and Faith, because I wanted her to always have faith in herself," Carrie Thomas said.

Thomas and her husband, then foster parents, had been asked to take in the newborn whose story was on the news. Angel Thomas had originally been placed with a family in Asheboro, another county, because it had become a criminal investigation in Greensboro.

"I had actually seen the story on the news," said Carrie Thomas.

That story swept across the country in the weeks before Thanksgiving 1999. About 5:45 a.m. on Nov. 12, a woman at Hunter's Glen apartments on McKnight Mill Road heard something beneath the stairwell as she left for work. It was a girl, a few hours old, with the umbilical cord attached and fighting hypothermia. And she was breathing.

How she got there remained a mystery for years.

The working-class apartment complex was a block from the Sands Motel along U.S. 29 North and some thought it could have been an overnight guest there.

Dozens of families asked the local social services agency about taking the baby into their homes temporarily or through adoption.

As a foster parent, Carrie Thomas, who had strong ties to Greensboro, had cared for other children whose families were in crisis. She had grown up in Ray Warren Homes, attended Kiser Middle School and Grimsley High School, and ran track and played basketball at the Windsor Community Center. She and her now ex-husband had been military-connected and moved around with their eldest daughter, who by then was 12. Now living in Gibsonville, the social worker handling the case told her she wanted to place the baby with parents who might adopt her. Carrie Thomas didn't outright say that she would, but it wasn't in her plans.

Then they met their Angel.

Both parents were smitten and held her close.

"I don't know why they chose our household," Carrie Thomas said of social services. "Without a doubt, I feel like God chose me. She was a Thomas now."

She grew up with cousins, hair bows and Easter dresses. A big sister named Shatarra.

Carrie Thomas knew she would have to tell her one day, about being abandoned. That day came before any of them were prepared. A cousin Angel Thomas had been playing with told her she was adopted when she was 4 or 5. When she ran into the house to ask her parents, Carrie Thomas froze.

"I wasn't ready," Carrie Thomas said. "I said, 'yes, you are adopted, and adopted means your dad and I are not your biological parents. Somebody else gave birth to you and we chose you.' She said, 'Thank you for choosing me' and we never really talked about it anymore."

Until middle school, that is. That's when police needed her DNA for a criminal investigation. It started with the business card of a social worker stuffed in the door of the family home.

"Before I took her I explained to her why she had to do this," Carrie Thomas said. "She broke down and she cried and she sobbed. She thought she was going to be removed from this house. I told her this is her family and this is where she belongs."

And then the whole story came out after the arrest. Reporters picked it up. Angel Thomas's biological mother was 13 and repeatedly raped by a man who had been a father figure. After the abuse was discovered, he was later sentenced to life in prison.

The depression and "self-harm" set in from the few details she knew. Angel Thomas no longer felt good about herself. Carrie Thomas saw the evolution of it all. The middle school years are awkward anyway. The children can be brutal.

"I heard it all back then — like, 'Your parents didn’t want you,’ or 'You were a mistake,’ " Angel Thomas said.

Carrie Thomas shut down the daycare she ran and put her into therapy.

"If I had not gotten therapy, I’m not sure I’d be here," Angel Thomas said.

She also found self-esteem and leadership-building classes at the Sparrow's Nest.

"That's where she really found her voice," Carrie Thomas said.

Fire and drive

And her daughter took control of her story, coming to share it.

She would eventually take part in the Chosen 50, where she served on a youth board of directors and was the youth chair for the adult board of directors, attended Smart Girls Leadership Academy and participated in Ladies Tea Time as a youth mentor. She would take part in a young pilots club, the Civil Air Patrol and two robotics teams.

"It made me stronger," she said of realizing her self-worth.

At 15, she managed a group of teenagers involved in Hip Hub, a local music and art distribution service.

"She has such an amazing support system with her adoptive parents so I give them a lot of credit for stoking her inner fire," said Evainna Ross, who oversees several nonprofit youth leadership groups including the Sparrow's Nest and Chosen 50, and got to see Angel Thomas develop those leadership skills.

"I just believe people are born with varying levels of greatness," Ross said. "I see so many instances of children who grow up in the same household, same love, same opportunities and one will stray and the other would go on to do amazing things. I believe that greatness was in her. Even being abandoned in the cold, she would have never perished because of that fire and drive that's always burned from within."

Anything her daughter wanted to try, Carrie Thomas worked to make happen. From Monday through Saturday she had to get her somewhere in that silver Nissan Quest minivan — even during the summer. And often, Angel Thomas would ask if her mother could take her friends home. She served on boards of organizations at the age of 13, including the Smart Girls Leadership Academy.

"There were times I would get home and I would say, 'God I can't do this anymore,' " she said of her faith coming through. "I thank God that he instilled in me what I needed to give to her. I wanted her to reach for the stars. Even if she didn't want to do it I would tell her just to try it out. Sometimes you just don't know until you try it out."

Angel Thomas took part in confidence-building exercises by telling her story to other young people. And she took on leadership roles that included mentoring others.

Initially, Carrie Thomas suggested the aviation program at Andrews High School, but had second thoughts because of incidents that had taken place at the school.

"I said, I want to go," said Angel Thomas, who is glad she did. "It is a wonderful school and it gets a bad rap."

Along the way, she received numerous awards for her courage and resilience. Among them were the Student of Character Award, Aggie Bots Robotics Award, National Honor Society, and Service Learning Award and Diploma.

In her first pageant, she won Miss Teen Greensboro. She finished as first runner-up for Miss Teen North Carolina in 2018. Her mother had talked her into participating.

"We screamed and screamed and screamed," Carrie Thomas said.

Her academic achievements at Andrews and other high school programs including at N.C. A&T helped her earn three scholarships. She graduated with a 4.0 GPA.

"I used to tell her all the time, 'Angel, God kept you here for a reason,'" Carrie Thomas said of everything she had been through, including middle school. "I watched my little caterpillar turn into this beautiful butterfly. To think where she was back then to where she is now, brings tears to my eyes."

A right to smile

Tonie McNair, who found Angel Thomas under the stairwell as an infant, gave her a Bessie Coleman quote as she set off for Embry-Riddle. Coleman was the first African American and Native American aviator to hold a pilot's license.

"It's, 'I refuse to take no for answer,' " Angel Thomas said. "And it has helped shape my life."

She is already making a mark on the world, said Paul Bell, Embry-Riddle's assistant dean of students.

She is a member of the Black Aeronautical Professionals and National Society of Leadership & Success with the Embry Riddle Emerging Leaders Foundation.

"What makes Angel stand out is her ability to lighten a room without trying," Bell said. "She leads by example and motivates others by her infectious enthusiasm to keep people she leads motivated toward a common goal. Sometimes that is with a smile, sometimes an agenda, sometimes it is just by saying 'Hey, I noticed you did this... thank you.' "

She had planned to be a pilot but found herself drawn to business and occupational safety after internships, including one with Blue Cross and Blue Shield and another with a Department of Defense contractor.

"I was so scared about telling my mom because I've just always wanted to make them proud," Angel Thomas recalled. "But she was not the least bit disappointed. She said, 'You are finally living your dream and not mine.'"

Her interest in workplace safety grew after serving an internship where she focused on workspace ergonomics and could see herself as director of safety for a company or organization.

"Honestly, anything where I can help people and make sure they’re safe would be ideal for me," Angel Thomas said.

Angel Thomas counts her blessings but in reality, she is now a college graduate continuing to look for a job. However, when she wakes up each morning, she also realizes that she's got a right to smile every day.

"I've found that I deserved to be happy," she said.

