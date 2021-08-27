WATCH NOW: From Trinity Gardens to NFL to Fox Soul to personal struggles and success: James DuBose speaks of navigating his path

"One of the things I live by now, it’s not about being at the right place at the right time," DuBose said. "You have got to be the right person at the right place at the right time."

"Success was the worst thing that could have happened to me at that moment, because I wasn’t prepared for it internally for myself," DuBose said. "It brought me down."

Now he speaks out on panels and on television about navigating his journey as a Black executive through Hollywood, the NFL and mental health.

"At first, there was a long time when I didn’t speak about it at all," he said about battling depression. "There was a stigma around it."

"You worry about, 'Are they going to think I’m crazy in the business? Am I going to be able to sell content?'" he said. "As a Black man or woman in Hollywood, there are not a lot of people who look like us at the top."

"You hear more now that a lot of people are opening up about it, especially in the Black community," he said.

Now, he said, "I try to be as transparent and truthful as possible, because I want someone else to be able to learn and feel comfortable in opening up."

Disconnected