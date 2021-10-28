 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: Gov. Roy Cooper tours child care site, discusses child care issues
WATCH NOW: Gov. Roy Cooper tours child care site, discusses child care issues

WALKERTOWN — Gov. Roy Cooper visited and toured Church Childcare Center on Thursday to discuss issues surrounding child care.

He talked about the $805 million investment in NC Child Care Stabilization Grants, which are funded through the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act.

Church Childcare Center offers child care, summer camp and after school care for infants, toddlers, preschool aged children and students up to the age of 12 in the Piedmont area, according to a news release from the governor's office.

Licensed child care programs can use the grants for a variety of needs, including personnel costs; mental health supports; payments for rent, mortgage, utilities, facility maintenance, or insurance; personal protective equipment; equipment and supplies; and goods or services necessary to maintain or resume child care.

The grant application period runs through Sunday. Find more information at https://ncchildcare.ncdhhs.gov/Home/Stabilization-Grants.

