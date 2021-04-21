WATCH NOW: Greensboro Ballet, other artists thank Cone Health through video

Greensboro Ballet apprentice Jayla Winborne was among those dancing in the video.

Winborne, 21, is also a nursing student at UNCG. She understands what healthcare workers face.

"They have been fighting this battle while we have been able to stay at home safely," Winborne said. "I felt it was so important to give back to those who have given so much to us."

Dancing for the video differed from the typical performance. "I felt I had to give it 100 percent of my energy to bring a little joy and light into their day," Winborne said.

To create the video, Greensboro Ballet received a COVID-19 relief grant of $12,470 from ArtsGreensboro, said Jennifer Gentry, ballet interim executive director.

It also received help from Greensboro Radiology, Well-Spring retirement community, Barber Center for Plastic Surgery, Kaley Orthodontics, TFF Architects & Planners, Carolina State Bank and Grinz Orthodontics.

Aside from thanking Cone healthcare workers, "It has helped Greensboro Ballet fulfill its year-long goal of keeping our dancers dancing safely throughout this pandemic, instead of just closing down and waiting to perform once theatre restrictions are lifted," Gentry said.