WATCH NOW: Greensboro Ballet, other artists thank Cone Health workers through video

GREENSBORO — Greensboro Ballet wanted to find a way to thank Cone Health employees for their Herculean service during the COVID-19 pandemic.

So the ballet drew on its own talents.

It led the effort to create a video of their performances, as well as performances by other local artists.

“We have put our hearts into our best way to show our appreciation, presenting them with our love in this art form,” said Jessica McAlister, the ballet’s interim artistic director.

The 13,000 Cone Health employees will be able to see the 52-minute video virtually during Cone Health Week, an employee appreciation effort that starts Monday.

Employees and their families can log in through a special link and see the video performance anytime this week.

Next week, Cone Health will make it available to hospital patients.

Cone Health Week was created by the system’s People & Culture and Marketing & Communications departments, said Doug Allred, Cone Health external communications manager.