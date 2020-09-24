 Skip to main content
Watch Now: Greensboro protesters demand end to police brutality after decision in Breonna Taylor case
Protest (copy)

Protesters led by women locked arm in arm march down South Greene Street and chant Breonna Taylor's name and "No Justice, No Peace" as they leave the Phill G. McDonald Plaza in Greensboro, N.C., on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020.

 WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD

GREENSBORO — People gathered in honor of Breonna Taylor at Phill G. McDonald Plaza to demand an end to police brutality on Thursday evening.

Despite rain, a crowd of about 100 people came together. They began by bowing their heads in a moment of 192 seconds of silence — the same number of days organizers said the country spent waiting for justice for Taylor — before several speakers took to the stage.

Protests and vigils were held around the country after a decision not to prosecute Louisville, Kentucky, police officers for killing Taylor, a Black woman. Prosecutors said two officers who fired their weapons at Taylor were justified in using force to protect themselves after they faced gunfire from her boyfriend. The only charges were three counts of wanton endangerment against fired Officer Brett Hankison for shooting into a home next to Taylor’s with people inside.

A vigil for Taylor was held earlier at N.C. A&T University.

Jordan Cameron, a history teacher in Guilford County was among those who marched in protests over the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police at the end of May. On Thursday evening, she was back out to fight for justice once again.

“Who’d have thought a few months ago we’d be right out here again?”

Despite the speakers' frustration with the lack of charges in Taylor’s case, several pointed out the importance of focusing on what’s happening locally.

“We can’t just get mad about injustices happening in other places when there’s injustices happening right here in this community,” Cameron said.

Casey Thomas, member of Greensboro Rising, read a list of demands of the Louisville Metropolitan Police Department, including firing and revoking the pensions of the officers involved in Taylor's death and the resignation or impeachment of the city's mayor.

Contact Jamie Biggs at 336-373-4476 and follow @JamieBiggsNR on Twitter.

