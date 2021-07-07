WATCH NOW: Guilford County parks' celebration in July features hikes and tours.

GREENSBORO — Guilford County is celebrating its parks in July with several events, including some guided hikes and tours.

The Guilford County Parks National Parks and Recreation Month celebration is an initiative of the National Recreation and Park Association.

Here's what's planned:

9 a.m. Friday — Guided Hike at Company Mill Preserve, 6344 Company Mill Road, Climax.

9 a.m. July 17 — Guilford County Farm Tour, 7315 Howerton Road, Elon.

10 a.m. July 23 — Bike Rodeo at Hagan-Stone Park, 5920 Hagan-Stone Park Road, Pleasant Garden. First 100 participants will receive a free helmet.

9 a.m. July 24 — Northeast Dog Park Preview & Rabies Clinic, 3441 Northeast Park Drive, Gibsonville.

July 31 — Guided Paddle at Southwest Park. No longer accepting registrations.

For information, visit www.guilfordparks.com or follow on Facebook.