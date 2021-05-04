WATCH NOW: 'Hamilton' coming to Tanger Center in Greensboro next year. The Broadway sensation has won multiple awards.

GREENSBORO — Triad audiences can be in "the room where it happens" when the Broadway megahit "Hamilton" comes to the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts in 2022.
The national tour of "Hamilton" will make its Triad premiere from April 6-24 at the new downtown Tanger Center, Broadway partners Nederlander and Professional Facilities Management announced Tuesday.
The announcement came from Mayor Nancy Vaughan, Greensboro Coliseum Complex Managing Director Matt Brown, U.S. Rep. Kathy Manning, D-Greensboro, 6th District, and Lynn Singleton, PFM president.
They gathered outside the Tanger Center as a video clip from "Hamilton" played on the marquee.
"Today’s very special announcement, before the Tanger Center has even opened, proves that Greensboro and the entire Piedmont Triad region will have the opportunity to enjoy the very best in touring live entertainment," Brown told the crowd.
Prices will start at $49 plus taxes and ticket fees, and will vary by seat location and performance.
The story of United States founding father Alexander Hamilton created a revolutionary moment in theater, with a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway music.
That scores features songs such as "My Shot," "The Story of Tonight" and of course, "The Room Where It Happens."
The Tanger Center, a 3,023-seat, $93 million venue at 300 N. Elm St., had been scheduled to open in March 2020. But the COVID-19 pandemic delayed all performances there.
It has yet to open, and an opening date has not been announced. The Greensboro Coliseum complex will manage it.
A revised schedule calls for its inaugural Broadway season to open Oct. 6 with the touring show, "Wicked." More than 16,000 Broadway subscribers have bought season seats.
But audiences also have clamored for "Hamilton."
“It is a credit to our more than 16,000 Broadway Season Seat Members and the efforts of our Broadway partners, Nederlander and PFM that we are able to bring this phenomenon to our new Tanger Center stage so that Triad audiences can be ‘in the room where it happens,'" Brown, Tanger Center managing director, said in a news release.
Current Broadway season seat members will have first access to their same reserved season seats for "Hamilton."
A limited number of new inaugural Broadway season seat memberships are currently available and new members will be granted access to purchase season seats to "Hamilton" as part of their membership.
Broadway season seat members must pay their "Hamilton" invoice by May 21 to retain their same seat for the show.
The public on-sale for individual tickets to "Hamilton" will be announced at a future date.
With script, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, "Hamilton" is based on Ron Chernow’s biography.
It has won Tony, Grammy and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.
The national tour performed in 2018 at the Durham Performing Arts Center. It is scheduled to return to DPAC from May 17 to June 5, 2022.
"Hamilton" features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe, casting by Telsey + Company, Bethany Knox, CSA, and General Management by Baseline Theatrical.
The musical is produced by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman and The Public Theater.
The "Hamilton" Original Broadway Cast Recording is available nationwide. It received a 2016 Grammy for Best Musical Theatre Album.
