WATCH NOW: 'Hamilton' coming to Tanger Center in Greensboro next year. The Broadway sensation has won multiple awards.

That scores features songs such as "My Shot," "The Story of Tonight" and of course, "The Room Where It Happens."

The Tanger Center, a 3,023-seat, $93 million venue at 300 N. Elm St., had been scheduled to open in March 2020. But the COVID-19 pandemic delayed all performances there.

It has yet to open, and an opening date has not been announced. The Greensboro Coliseum complex will manage it.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A revised schedule calls for its inaugural Broadway season to open Oct. 6 with the touring show, "Wicked." More than 16,000 Broadway subscribers have bought season seats.

But audiences also have clamored for "Hamilton."

“It is a credit to our more than 16,000 Broadway Season Seat Members and the efforts of our Broadway partners, Nederlander and PFM that we are able to bring this phenomenon to our new Tanger Center stage so that Triad audiences can be ‘in the room where it happens,'" Brown, Tanger Center managing director, said in a news release.

Current Broadway season seat members will have first access to their same reserved season seats for "Hamilton."