Watch now: Here are the 20 worst U.S. cities for asthma. See where Greensboro ranks.

Greensboro ranks among the 20 most challenging U.S. cities to live in if you have asthma, according to a new report.

The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, in a report published this week, has ranked the largest 100 cities in the United States based on asthma prevalence, emergency department visits for asthma and deaths due to asthma.

Most of the 20 worst cities for asthma sufferers are in the Northeast and Great Lakes Region.

Greensboro, at No. 20, was the highest-ranked North Carolina city on the foundation's annual report. The report said Greensboro is average nationally for asthma prevalence and asthma-related deaths and worse than average in hospital visits to treat asthma.

Here's where other N.C. cities ranked: Durham (55th), Winston-Salem (57th), Raleigh (61st) and Charlotte (70th).

Asthma is a respiratory disease that causes a person's airways to narrow and makes it difficult to breathe. For some, asthma is a relatively minor annoyance. For others, it's life-threatening.