WATCH NOW: Here's how you can keep your pet calm during Fourth of July
top story

SICK OR SCARED DOG COVERED WITH A WARM TASSEL BLANKET

Firecrackers can cause distress for animals sensitive to loud noises.

 Stock photo

Here's some tips to keep your pet safe during the Independence Day festivities.

GREENSBORO — Did you know more pets are lost on the Fourth of July than any other day of the year? And July 5 often is the busiest day of the year for animal shelters?

Guilford County Animal Services recently posted this information on its Facebook page.

Lisa Lee, a spokeswoman for the department, said  Independence Day fireworks can startle pets, causing them to run and hide.

"We do find an influx of animals that come into the shelter because of fireworks," Lee said Wednesday. "Our biggest problem is the people leaving their dog outside."

She said it's best to bring your pets inside before fireworks begin. Pets left outside may run after being startled by fireworks and end up being taken to animal shelters. 

Typically, when a pet runs way, they are found nearby. That's why it's important to keep the information on microchips updated or ensure that there is an owner's contact information on the pet's collar in case they get loose, Lee said.

"Studies have shown that most dogs that roam are no more than 400 feet from their house," Lee said. 

Lee said she uses white noise, like turning on the TV, and a Thundershirt — a garment that helps animals cope with anxiety — to help her dog stay calm during the holiday.

Here's some other tips that can help your pet during the holiday:

• Give your pets a safe place indoors.

• If your pet takes anxiety medication, give it to them an hour or two before fireworks begin.

• Play with your pets ahead of time to make sure that they are tired.

• Don't coddle fearful pets. This can make them more anxious. 

• Keep toys and treats in your pet’s safe space to make the area more fun and to provide distractions from loud noises and flashes.

Fireworks, exploded or unexploded, also can be toxic to pets. Pet owners should watch for remnants of firecrackers inside their yards or while walking their dogs. 

Call your veterinarian or the Pet Poison Helpline if your pet ingests firecrackers. The helpline is available around the clock and can be reached at 800-213-6680 or www.petpoisonhelpline.com. The helpline charges $65 per incident and includes follow-up consultations for the duration of the poison case.

Contact Kenwyn Caranna at 336-373-7082 and follow @kcaranna on Twitter.

