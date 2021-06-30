WATCH NOW: Here's how you can keep your pet calm during Fourth of July

GREENSBORO — Did you know more pets are lost on the Fourth of July than any other day of the year? And July 5 often is the busiest day of the year for animal shelters?

Guilford County Animal Services recently posted this information on its Facebook page.

Lisa Lee, a spokeswoman for the department, said Independence Day fireworks can startle pets, causing them to run and hide.

"We do find an influx of animals that come into the shelter because of fireworks," Lee said Wednesday. "Our biggest problem is the people leaving their dog outside."

She said it's best to bring your pets inside before fireworks begin. Pets left outside may run after being startled by fireworks and end up being taken to animal shelters.

Typically, when a pet runs way, they are found nearby. That's why it's important to keep the information on microchips updated or ensure that there is an owner's contact information on the pet's collar in case they get loose, Lee said.

"Studies have shown that most dogs that roam are no more than 400 feet from their house," Lee said.

