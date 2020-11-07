Watch now: 'I just sobbed when I heard the news': Greensboro residents react to Joe Biden becoming the presumptive president-elect

GREENSBORO — After holding their collective breath for days as election results slowly came in, supporters of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden exhaled, broke out the champagne and cigars, and began dancing on Saturday.
Cars streaming down Elm Street honked in celebration as a small group of supporters stood outside the International Civil Rights Center and Museum on Saturday afternoon, clapping and dancing.
Upon hearing that Pennsylvania's prized 20 electoral votes had boosted the former vice president's count above the magic 270 number, making him the presumptive president-elect, Abigail Seymour became emotional.
"Like many people, I just sobbed when I saw the news," Seymour said. "It was just this feeling that we're all going to be OK."
Seymour gathered with family and friends outside of the International Civil Rights Center and Museum on Saturday afternoon, encouraging people to honk their horns in support of the news.
"We are here because we want to celebrate the historical election of Joseph Biden and Kamala Harris," she said.
On Waverly Way, family and friends also gathered to celebrate.
"We’ve been waiting the whole week to have this day," said 18-year-old Fenway Donegan, who was able this year to vote in his first presidential election.
Motorists honked their support here, too, setting off another round of cheers from the family in response.
"We have LGBT family and friends, so a lot was riding on this election," said Donegan.
Megan Porter and her boyfriend, Nate Usey, smoked cigars and poured whiskey upon hearing the news.
"I was about to make tomato soup with my roommate when she told me he won," Porter said. "I said, 'I don't even want tomato soup anymore, we have to celebrate!'" Porter said while celebrating with Usey on her front porch.
Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan, noting it was the most number of votes ever cast in a presidential election, stressed the importance of Biden's running mate.
"For the first time in our history we have a woman elected as vice president. A strong Black woman," Vaughan, a Democrat, said by text message. "This year marked 100 years since women got the right to vote and women turned out.
"I am hopeful that the Biden-Harris administration will usher in a period of healing, dignity and true bipartisan cooperation as they focus on the people and values that make this country great," she said.
However, Jeff Phillips, chairman of the Guilford County Board of Commissioners, said celebrants are partying too early.
"Clearly the announcement is premature," the Republican said by telephone, noting the narrow margins in multiple states and the legal challenges that President Trump and his attorneys have filed with the courts.
"I remain hopeful and very optimistic that President Trump will ultimately prevail," Phillips said.
Former N.C. Supreme Court Chief Justice Henry Frye, the first African American to hold the position, said it appears the democratic process has worked.
"It appears that votes have been properly counted," Frye said. "There will be of course another check of the vote to make sure it is correct — now let's move on to help bring the country together."
Democrat Jeff Thigpen, Guilford County register of deeds, recalled Saturday the time he met Beau Biden, the president-elect's son who died in 2015. Beau Biden, then the Delaware attorney general, was speaking at an event in Raleigh.
Thigpen had recently thrown a spotlight on the local consequences of robo-signing, where mortgage industry employees signed false signatures to financial documents, leading to widespread improper foreclosures nationwide.
Thigpen went through the line and introduced himself. "He stopped and said, 'You're Jeff Thigpen?' I said, 'You know who I am?"
Beau Biden asked Thigpen to wait until he could speak with him. "He came over and talked to me for 20 minutes about what I was doing and about what he was doing," Thigpen said. "It just makes me think that if his dad is anything like he treated me that day, he's going to be OK. And we're going to be OK."
Thigpen also noted Harris' place in history.
"I think I’m heartened in the sense that tomorrow morning young African American girls can wake up and know there’s someone who looks like them who is going to become vice president of the United States," he said. "Not just the power, but the fact that in this country, that can happen. And that for generations and hundreds of years, young Black women haven’t had that."
Immigration advocate Andrew Willis Garcés called Biden's projected win a victory, especially for the thousands of Latinos and Black activists who registered people to vote.
Still, he remains cautious.
"I think we are going to have to work really hard to make sure he prioritizes actions that benefit all of our communities," Garcés said. "That’s not a given, we all have to keep working."
He's also concerned about the days until Biden takes office.
"(We need) to make sure that (Trump senior adviser) Stephen Miller and his cronies don’t try to separate a lot more of our community on the way out the door," Garcés said.
Robbie Perkins, a commercial real estate broker and former Greensboro mayor, said Biden's win is "not a big surprise," and he looked forward to finding resolutions to the country's problems.
"It's time to get over the election rhetoric and get down to solving the country's problems. That's the pandemic and getting the economy going again properly," said Perkins, a Republican. "Neither is going to be easy and we need to find a way to work together. I'm optimistic it can be done."
N.C. Rep. Amos Quick, a longtime civil rights activist, watched Saturday's events unfold from his bed, where he is recovering from the flu.
"To quote (former president) Gerald Ford, 'The ongoing national nightmare is over' and maybe we can get back to civility, maybe we can get back to disagreeing on policy without being hateful, maybe we can take serious the global pandemic and not politicize wearing masks," said Quick, a Democrat.
"Maybe we can get back to leading this world from the front and I’m very happy," he said. "I’m very happy that civility has won out."
Quick, a church pastor, said he prays for the country.
"I also know that there’s a healing that has to take place in this nation and hopefully we can get to the place of healing this nation while we still fix the things that need to be fixed," Quick said. "The coronavirus, the economy and social justice work, that must continue and can’t stop now."
Staff Writers Nancy McLaughlin, Annette Ayres, and Jamie Biggs contributed to this report.
Contact Kenwyn Caranna at 336-373-7082 and follow @kcaranna on Twitter.
