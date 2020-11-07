Watch now: 'I just sobbed when I heard the news': Greensboro residents react to Joe Biden becoming the presumptive president-elect

"Clearly the announcement is premature," the Republican said by telephone, noting the narrow margins in multiple states and the legal challenges that President Trump and his attorneys have filed with the courts.

"I remain hopeful and very optimistic that President Trump will ultimately prevail," Phillips said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Former N.C. Supreme Court Chief Justice Henry Frye, the first African American to hold the position, said it appears the democratic process has worked.

"It appears that votes have been properly counted," Frye said. "There will be of course another check of the vote to make sure it is correct — now let's move on to help bring the country together."

Democrat Jeff Thigpen, Guilford County register of deeds, recalled Saturday the time he met Beau Biden, the president-elect's son who died in 2015. Beau Biden, then the Delaware attorney general, was speaking at an event in Raleigh.

Thigpen had recently thrown a spotlight on the local consequences of robo-signing, where mortgage industry employees signed false signatures to financial documents, leading to widespread improper foreclosures nationwide.

Thigpen went through the line and introduced himself. "He stopped and said, 'You're Jeff Thigpen?' I said, 'You know who I am?"