Watch Now: "I need you to be sure to vote," Vice President Mike Pence tells 200 supporters greet at Greensboro rally on Tuesday

GREENSBORO — Vice President Mike Pence drew a crowd of about 200 people at Piedmont Triad International Airport on Tuesday afternoon.
The “Make America Great Again” rally came just days after several of Pence’s closest aids tested positive for COVID-19. Pence tested negative and has decided to forego quarantine, continuing to travel and campaign.
Folks at the rally sported shirts and hats and held signs with the “MAGA” message. While over half were unmasked, several of those that did wear masks wore ones with phrases supporting President Donald Trump, such as “Women for Trump” and “Trump 2020.”
Ahead of Pence’s arrival, there were several speakers, including N.C. GOP Chairman Michael Whatley and Congressman Ted Budd.
“It’s time for the silent majority to do it one more time and deliver four more years for Vice President Pence and President Trump,” Budd said.
At about 1:30 p.m., Pence’s flight landed at the airport. People cheered and pulled out their phones, recording his arrival.
Sen. Thom Tillis introduced Pence, but also pleaded with the audience to encourage their Republican friends and family to get out and vote.
“We’ve got seven days to save this nation,” Tillis said.
People held their Trump signs high as Pence and his team ran from his plane to the podium.
During his speech, Pence detailed the successes of the president’s administration over the past four years, focusing primarily on the first three years. He praised Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation to the Supreme Court, earning a loud applause. Supporting job growth and backing law enforcement were among several promises Pence made for the next four years, if Trump is re-elected.
“Soon as we get done here I need you to be sure to vote, North Carolina,” Pence said. “Vote to re-elect Donald Trump for the White House.”
Contact Jamie Biggs at 336-373-4476 and follow @JamieBiggsNR on Twitter.
