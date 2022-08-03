 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WATCH NOW: 'Innovative voice' to perform at NC Folk Festival. See who voters picked in Not Your Average Folk Contest.

Student group formed at UNCG wins a main stage performance at the 2022 NC Folk Festival this September.

GREENSBORO — The public has spoken, and they want to see Anna Vtipil during the North Carolina Folk Festival in September.

And the winner is...

And the winner of the N.C. Folk Festival's "Not Your Average Folk" contest is Anna Vtipil, an ensemble group formed at UNCG.

The Raleigh performer backed by an ensemble was the top vote getter during the July 5-22 voting period for the 2022 Not Your Average Folk Contest as part of the free annual outdoor festival with multicultural music, dancing, storytelling, crafts and food.

"Anna and her ensemble are an innovative voice from the homegrown music scene emerging in North Carolina, and we are honored to host an early step in their bright future as performing artists," Amy Grossmann, the group's president and CEO, said in a news release.

A pianist and vocalist, Vtipil was accompanied on her original songs by Lora Mouna and Clara Lampkin on vocals, Hanna Fishastion on cello and Gracie Zielinski on violin. The group formed at UNCG.

Vtipil, along with the The Zinc Kings from Greensboro, Discount Rothko from Winston-Salem, and The Travis Williams Group from Pfafftown, had all advanced to the public voting phase from a pool of 42 North Carolina-based musicians whose applications were reviewed by a panel of experts from across the state. 

Videos of each act were posted online with the top vote getter receiving the chance to perform on one of the main stages at the annual folk festival, which will be held downtown from Sept. 9 to 11. 

Lorena Guillén Tango Ensemble of Greensboro won the inaugural contest last year.

Vtipil describes her music as coming from a vast range of styles including traditional Irish jig.

"A lot of my personal inspiration this year has come from the song-writing community in Greensboro and witnessing the talent of local artists while at school, music venues, and open mics," Vtipil said in the release.

Vtipil also receives eight hours of recording time at Black Rabbit Audio in Greensboro.

Contact Nancy McLaughlin at 336-373-7049 and follow @nmclaughlinNR on Twitter.

