WATCH NOW: New playground going up at Heath Park
WATCH NOW: New playground going up at Heath Park

Crews were busy Wednesday at Heath Park in Greensboro, installing a brand new playground. The new playground was made possible by a donation from the Crescent Rotary Club Foundation. The installation should be complete within a week.
