WATCH NOW: New playground going up at Heath Park

Five pounds of methamphetamine were found in a car, and an additional five pounds of methamphetamine and 1.41 pounds of fentanyl were seized from a High Point apartment.
Football games involving the schools were postponed last week because of COVID-19 cases.
Henry Frye would go on to serve as the first Black chief justice of the N.C. Supreme Court. The YWCA bears Shirley Frye's name. Their impact in ways big and small are well known not because they seek credit, but because they don't.
The move came after just one day back for students at Revolution Academy, a K-7 school in Summerfield.
The $97 million facility, which will feature a café and teaching kitchen, also will offer primary care, OB/GYN, sports medicine, heart and vascular care and cancer care, the health system said.
The victim was just shy of her 29th birthday.
The health system's online dashboard, which is updated at midnight, also includes information about the number of people on ventilators at the health system's hospitals.
Angela Evans, 56, of Greensboro, died from her injuries, police said.
Jeanne Robertson parlayed her appearance in the Miss America pageant into a career as a speaker and humorist.
Michelle Kennedy resigned from the City Council on Tuesday through an email she sent to members. The shroud of secrecy that followed has rankled some in and out of city government.
