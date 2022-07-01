WATCH NOW: Old Sears building in downtown Greensboro now demolished

Get local news delivered to your inbox!
One employee said the "meetings became 'cult-like' after the owner required everyone to recite the Catholic version of the Lord’s Prayer in unison," according to the lawsuit.
Greensboro police have identified a shooting victim found Monday on Orlando Street as Kamrean Dale Locklear.
Both PTI and the Federal Aviation Administration are working on over 10 new projects at and around the airport. Some are nearing completion and others are just getting started.
The suspect implied he had a weapon, Greensboro police said.
"This does not allow us to take the foot off the gas," said Kristen Smalley, vice president of philanthropy for the Children's Home Society of North Carolina, whose mission is to promote the right of every child to a permanent, safe and loving family.
The top elected officials for Greensboro and Guilford County issued a joint statement about the latest news on the ACC's plans for its headquarters, which has been in Greensboro since the league was formed. The conference has been considering a possible move, with Charlotte and Florida as other contenders for the headquarters.
Police are conducting internal and criminal investigations to determine the sequence of events and whether the department's policies were followed.
The man has not yet been identified, according to a news release issued Tuesday afternoon by the Guilford County Sheriff's Office.
All lanes have reopened, Greensboro police said.
GREENSBORO — Just over a month ago, voters approved a $1.7 billion bond referendum that county leaders said would pave the way for a massive o…
