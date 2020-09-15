Watch now: Premarket event sets tone for High Point's big furniture market in October

Typically, premarket sees only about 100 dealers. This year, twice that many shopped for furniture and accessories in 300-plus showrooms spread out through downtown.

That compares to the thousands of dealers expected for the October market.

Some dealers, like Sweat, are coming to premarket and opting out of returning to the regular market.

“That’s not a bad thing, given we’re in the middle of a pandemic. We want to spread everybody out,” Bassett said.

The changes at premarket were obvious. In addition to requiring masks, temperature checks were done at the door of the IHFC building. Visitors wore colored bracelets to show they had been vetted.

Bassett said he encountered only two dealers who refused to wear a mask. They were turned away.

The number of visitors in a showroom at any given time were limited. Bassett’s 20,000-square-foot showroom allowed an average of 15 people at a time.

How premarket was handled in a time of pandemic is an indicator of how to navigate the October market, Bassett said.

“It’s sort of like a Broadway show preview. It gives you a chance to perfect your procedures,” he said.