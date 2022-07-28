WATCH NOW: Rebelling against the odds: Eastern Music Festival conducting scholar seeks to make an impact through music

Asieh Mahyar is fluent in four languages. The first, Persian, also known as Farsi in her home country Iran. The second, Armenian. The third, English. And the last?

Music.

Last month, Mahyar made her way to North Carolina to study music in Greensboro.

Every year, over 200 musicians from across the U.S. and countries around the world make the same trek — all to participate in a five-week intensive music program known as the Eastern Music Festival.

Most are students in high school or college, and the majority of them are in the orchestral program, which has over a hundred students.

But not Mahyar. She’s already graduated from college, has her master's degree and is pursuing a doctorate.

And her program doesn’t have a hundred students. It doesn’t even have 10.

That's because Mahyar doesn't make music — she conducts it.

Instead of accepting students from ages 14 to 23 like most of the festival’s programs, the conducting institute only allows those 18 and older to apply. There are nine conducting scholars.

On weekdays, the scholars conduct three orchestras, two of them with students and the other a faculty ensemble. On Saturdays, the scholars lead orchestra repertoire classes.

Music Director Gerard Schwarz said if there were any more than nine students in the program, they simply wouldn’t have enough time to learn.

“Believe it or not, nine is a lot,” Schwarz said. “Nine is all we can handle in terms of giving people opportunities to conduct. If we had more, they wouldn’t get what they would call podium time, where they’re standing on the podium and conducting.”

Mahyar describes her schedule at the conducting institute with one word — crazy.

Mahyar is one of two female conductors in the program.

But she doesn’t see it that way.

“I don’t see myself as 'one of the two female conductors.' I see myself as one of the nine conductors,” Mahyar said. “... fortunately many wonderful 'female' conductors have already broken lots of barriers.”

Instead, she thinks of herself as breaking barriers as someone of Iranian descent.

When Mahyar was growing up in her hometown of Isfahan, being a woman with a career in music wasn’t even an option, let alone conducting music.

So, when it came time for Mahyar to go to college, she majored in computer science and worked as a network specialist. And she thought her career would continue along that path.

Until one night.

The night she attended her first live orchestral concert.

“I always knew that something was missing from my life,” Mahyar said. “I didn’t really figure out how intensely I wanted the music thing until I attended that concert and it was magical.”

What pulled her in was how the conductor moved the orchestra in front of him, but also the connection he had with the people sitting in the audience behind him.

“The fact that you can connect all of those people through music and by just using your gestures,” she said. “It was fascinating.”

After that concert, Mahyar was captivated by the music world and knew that was her real purpose in life.

But she also knew it was one she’d have to fight for.

“I tend to be a rebel,” Mahyar said. “I needed to convince everyone that this is what I need to do and I’m going to be successful and you need to support me.”

Mahyar has always loved music. Her childhood was filled with singing around the house and playing a bit of traditional Iranian instruments.

But she never had any real experience with music in Isfahan — hardly anyone around her did. There wasn’t even a private music lesson instructor in her city.

So, she traveled outside of it.

For five hours.

Five bumpy hours riding on a bus from Isfahan to Iran's capital city Tehran.

There, she studied music from the morning to the evening and then picked up the same bus on its night route back to her home. One day a week for two years, Mahyar made this trip to learn the fundamentals of music.

But when she experienced her first orchestral concert, she knew those music lessons weren't enough.

After the concert, Mahyar went to the conductor, Loris Tjeknavorian, for advice on how to start a career in conducting.

And found out that if she really wanted to make it in the conducting world, she’d have to leave her current world behind.

“He was like, I can see how passionate you are and that’s great that you’re doing private music,” Mahyar said. “But if you want to do music, you need to do it academically.”

And so, she did. Shortly after, Tjeknavorian connected her with a conducting instructor in Armenia.

It was there that she earned her bachelor’s degree in music for choral conducting from Komitas State Conservatory of Yerevan and became an assistant conductor at the Tchaikovsky Music School of Yerevan and for various choirs.

Eventually, she was faced with a decision to leave again, this time for the United States.

And so, she did.

First to the University of Massachusetts Amherst where she earned her Master of Arts in orchestral conducting and became co-director of the school’s All-university Orchestra.

And then to Michigan State University, where she is one of two students in the school’s doctorate for musical arts in orchestral conducting program. She also works there as an assistant conductor for three orchestras and one ensemble.

It is here where she has embarked on a new project. One that looks at conducting not just from a traditional classical perspective, but from all cultures.

“Music is a universal language,” Mahyar said.“There are flavors and spices that are different from composers from Iran, from Afghanistan, from Africa, from Japan. Like the dishes from different countries, the (classical music) material is the same, but the spices they add make the results different.”

Mahyar’s project will be a quarterly classical music series performed by orchestral students at Michigan State University.

The first installment will be from Iranian composers, which Mahyar said she chose because it is closest to her roots. The installments that follow will come from Armenia, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Afghanistan.

When Mahyar received the opportunity to advance her conducting skills even more at the Eastern Music Festival, she was off to Greensboro.

Schwarz, one of her conducting instructors at the festival, said she brought with her an infectious personality and eagerness to learn.

“She’s remarkable,” Schwarz said. “She has this kind of wonderful glow about her… and she’s great at taking the information in and asking the questions. The thing about conductors is that we need to be curious about everything to do with music.”

Along with this conductor curiosity, Mahyar said at the end of the festival she’s going to take with her the importance of persistence, patience and never getting disappointed. But her most important takeaway from this experience is being a part of a big, passionate musical family.

“How everyone moved together in a musical way,” she said. “How we enjoyed making music together. That is what we should always keep with us — we need to keep enjoying making the music.”

On Monday, Mahyar had her final concert for the festival where she conducted Beethoven’s Coriolanus Overture, which is based on a Shakespearean tragedy by the same name.

Mahyar's time at the festival will come to a close Saturday.

In the fall, she will return to Michigan State University to start her multicultural conducting series.

And after that, years into the future, her biggest dream is to conduct the Berlin Philharmonic.

But even if her future is to conduct an orchestra with just two cymbals and a triangle, she’ll be happy with it — as long as she can make an impact with music.

“I sacrificed many things,” Mahyar said. “I left my country, I left my family, my parents there and many other things. I worked hard. I worked multiple times harder than my peers, always.”

“...I hope that people, especially women from my country and other countries with limitations, will look at this and believe that they can do anything they want. They just need to be persistent, they just need to be hardworking, they need to be passionate and just keep going.”