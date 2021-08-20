WATCH NOW: Recycling event coming up next month for Guilford County residents

GREENSBORO — Greensboro and St. Paul Catholic Church will hold a Recycle Rodeo drop-off event for hard-to-recycle items from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 18 in the parking lot of the church, 2715 Horse Pen Creek Road.

Items will be recycled or properly and safely disposed. The city’s recycling education team will also be on site to provide information about recycling and waste reduction.

Wondering if something is household hazardous waste or an electronic item that will be accepted? Download the GSO Collects App to use the Waste Wizard to search virtually any item to find out if it should be trashed, recycled or disposed of in another way. You can also use the wizard and other features online.