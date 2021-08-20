 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: Recycling event coming up next month for Guilford County residents
WATCH NOW: Recycling event coming up next month for Guilford County residents

Here’s a quick look at recycling basics. Each municipality has its own rules, so make sure to check before you put something in your recycle bin.

GREENSBORO — Greensboro and St. Paul Catholic Church will hold a Recycle Rodeo drop-off event for hard-to-recycle items from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 18 in the parking lot of the church,  2715 Horse Pen Creek Road.

This free event is open to all Greensboro and Guilford County residents.

Items to bring include:

  • Paper for shredding — sensitive documents only (five-box limit).
  • Household hazardous waste — batteries, paints, cleansers, pesticides, fertilizer, gasoline, etc.
  • Electronic waste — phones, computers, hard drives, monitors and televisions/
  • Foam and Styrofoam.

Items will be recycled or properly and safely disposed. The city’s recycling education team will also be on site to provide information about recycling and waste reduction.

Wondering if something is household hazardous waste or an electronic item that will be accepted? Download the GSO Collects App to use the Waste Wizard to search virtually any item to find out if it should be trashed, recycled  or disposed of in another way. You can also use the wizard and other features online.

