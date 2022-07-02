 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

WATCH NOW: Reenactors demonstrate musket fire

  • 0

Check out Revolutionary War reenactors, hands-on demonstrations and tours from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Guilford Courthouse National Military Park, 2332 New Garden Road in Greensboro. Events connect the public to the history of the battle at Guilford Courthouse, which led to the surrender of the British Army at the Battle of Yorktown, securing the United States' independence from Britain in 1783. The Guilford Militia will demonstrate black powder musket and rifle firing at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. at tour stop 6. The Guilford Fife and Drum Corps will also be hosting a performance at 2 p.m. at the Visitor Center. Find out more at www.facebook.com/GuilfordNPS.

0 Comments

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Unbelievable! This is the moment a cobra vomits up a massive PVC pipe

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert