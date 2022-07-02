WATCH NOW: Reenactors demonstrate musket fire

Check out Revolutionary War reenactors, hands-on demonstrations and tours from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Guilford Courthouse National Military Park, 2332 New Garden Road in Greensboro. Events connect the public to the history of the battle at Guilford Courthouse, which led to the surrender of the British Army at the Battle of Yorktown, securing the United States' independence from Britain in 1783. The Guilford Militia will demonstrate black powder musket and rifle firing at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. at tour stop 6. The Guilford Fife and Drum Corps will also be hosting a performance at 2 p.m. at the Visitor Center. Find out more at www.facebook.com/GuilfordNPS.