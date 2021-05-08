GREENSBORO — He came into this world a few centimeters shorter than an average-sized Barbie doll. His mother couldn't hold him for the first month of his life. Thirty-two days to be exact.

The medical term is micro-preemie for babies born before 26 weeks gestation or weighing less than 1 pound, 12 ounces, although to parents Jessica and Hayden Wilson, their River — at 1 pound, 11 ounces — was just a tinier bundle of preciousness.

"I remember when he was still in his incubator I would tell him we’d see his discharge day, no matter what," Jessica Wilson said.

On Monday, after 169 days in the hospital, River went home from Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem, tipping the scale at just over 9 pounds. He arrived just in time for Mother's Day.

While his health was always the driving factor for discharge, this was also a big moment in the neonatal intensive care unit, which is for the sickest and frailest babies, said one of his primary care physicians, neonatologist Dr. Corbin Downey.

NICU doctors, nurses, therapists and other staff in their scrubs and masks lined the hallway clapping as Hayden carried the now nearly 6-month-old River past them on Monday bundled in his arms on their way home to Greensboro.

"It was a goal for the whole team," Downey said of that moment. "We were all working to get him home and the fact it was just before Mother's Day makes it really special."

'Really little and really sick'

Working in the region’s only level 4 NICU, Downey has seen even smaller babies come into the world. Level 4 is the highest level of care for the sickest babies, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.

"I've seen babies even less than a pound," said the pediatric specialist and Tulane University Medical School graduate who is also an assistant professor of pediatrics-neonatology at the Wake Forest School of Medicine.

The youngest, at 22 weeks.

Jessica Wilson, already a mother of two, arrived at the Birth Center at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center barely four months pregnant knowing something was wrong. Doctors wanted to delay her from going into early labor, so they admitted her and put her on bed rest.

PPROM, the rare condition that landed her there, takes place when the sac surrounding the baby breaks before week 37.

Six weeks later and the Wilsons had a son.

He arrived on Nov. 15, 2020, almost four months before his March 1, 2021, due date.

This Mother's Day, Jessica Wilson is now nesting with River, who also just got to meet sisters Ridgely, 8, and Murphy, 2, before coming home because of COVID-19 visitor restrictions.

The journey would take them all into unfamiliar territory.

As she gave birth, the newest addition to the Wilson family was surrounded by top specialists in their fields.

"He was still really little and really sick," Downey said of laying her own eyes on River a couple of weeks later.

And at risk of complications.

"This is because their organ systems, from their brain to their lungs, are not yet fully developed," Downey said of babies that small. "These babies stay with us in the NICU for several months and it's very rewarding to watch them grow and conquer so many obstacles."

As that happened, the NICU family got to know River's devoted parents.

To watch them bond with their son.

To see them finally get to hold him when his fragility wouldn't allow for it at first, said Downey.

"That was a really big moment," Downey said.

Getting River home

Over time, the nurses, respiratory therapists and milk techs taught his mom to do what they did with River.

The baby couldn't take a bottle like other babies at first, so doctors performed an ostomy to place a feeding tube directly into his stomach. It's how he eats and takes his medication.

"They were like, you are going to jump right in ... because we are not going to be there for forever," Jessica Wilson said with a laugh from her home during a virtual conversation with reporters two days after her son's discharge.

In his earliest baby pictures, taken the day after his birth, parents and son were separated by the thick plastic of his incubator. River was covered in tubes and connected to monitors.

"There were days when there was a lot of tears of sadness and a lot of tears of joy ... because you are in a room for six months and it's all concentrated on this little boy and getting him to the other side of the NICU stay,” his mother said.

He needed a ventilator to breathe.

"There were moments when my son coded or when my son had surgeries — and there were days that we didn't know if he was going to be able to survive just because he was so premature," Jessica Wilson recalled.

"They became family," she said of Downey and the others as River began to cry softly in the background. "You go through these trials and tribulations and some really hairy situations and you just build these lasting, genuine relationships with these people who not only care about River but me and my family as well."

Because of the other children at home, the Wilsons spent a significant amount of time commuting between Greensboro and Winston-Salem to be with their son. They also spent so much time on the hospital's floors that they were able to practice what to do for their son long before they took him home.

"Some people face adversity and they just crumble under it and I chose to really just lean on those people and learn," Jessica Wilson said. "I knew we would get to the other side of this."

And then that moment came when she and Hayden could take him home.

"For 169 days, I stared out the NICU window and wondered when this day would actually happen," Jessica Wilson said in a conversation with hospital officials on Monday, when River was discharged. "This day has always felt so far away, but it’s here now and it’s the ultimate Mother’s Day gift."

She also calls the last 169 days miraculous. River remains on oxygen and will eventually have to go to physical therapy but had inched closer to 10 pounds after being home two days.

She said all of the hands that touched her son on this journey got him home in time for Mother's Day.

"Because of them," she said, "his next chapter is starting.”

