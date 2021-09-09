WATCH NOW: Ronald McDonald Family Room opens at Cone Health Women’s & Children’s Center

GREENSBORO — Families needing a break while visiting Cone Health Women’s & Children’s Center now have a special place to go.

The Ronald McDonald Family Room is now open, Cone Health said Thursday in a news release.

Cone Health said it partnered with Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Piedmont Triad to provide families a respite from the “hospital” atmosphere.

The room has a stocked kitchen, seating areas, work spaces, internet access and charging stations for electronic devices.

The family room serves as an extension of the Ronald McDonald House, bringing the same services and support that families get at the nonprofit’s dedicated house.

“For many of our families, having a child in the hospital is one of the most stressful times in their lives. Having a Ronald McDonald Family Room will offer a little comfort to families dealing with a sick child,” said Dr. Suresh Nagappan, medical director, pediatric unit Cone Health. “Families with sick children have so much to worry about and we hope providing them with a comfortable place to go will make life a little easier.”