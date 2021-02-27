Watch Now: See what made this Guilford County sheriff's deputy jump for joy in a viral TikTok video

Out of the hospital on a Thursday, the next Sunday she would have to make up a 12-hour shift and several mandatory tests to stay in the Forsyth Tech nursing program.

That’s when her dad drove her to the hospital and waited outside the whole shift. Her mother would do the same for another shift.

Her parents were looking for other ways to help her get out of the house and also regain her stamina and bought her a golf cart that Christmas.

It was teal green and built by a friend of Glosson's father who works for the Greensboro Police Department.

Her parents had wrapped it with a bow and left it in a neighbor's garage, and later moved it into their own on Christmas Eve. Her dad equipped it with a Bluetooth stereo. Christmas morning, they gave her an envelope and said for her next gift she would have to download an app. When she did and started playing her favorite song, she heard music coming from outside.

She opened the door and squealed with delight.

At the time, she was on oxygen and couldn’t walk from the house to the mailbox.

Sometimes she and her mom or dad would ride around the neighborhood. Then they'd park and listen to music and talk.