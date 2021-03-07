Watch Now: Severely malnourished dog found in Greensboro will continue her recovery at Chasin' Tail Rescue

“We are so thankful and in awe of the outpouring of love for her from not just our community, but around the world,” the shelter said in the post. “She has many wonderful rescues interested in pulling her once her stray hold is up and she’s strong enough to move to a rescue.”

On Tuesday, Groove was able to go out and about in one of the shelter’s play yards with medical staff, and the next day the shelter announced Groove had a rescue commitment. She would be moving on from the shelter to start her journey with Chasin’ Tail Rescue, a dog rescue based in North Carolina.

Chasin’ Tail has continued to post updates on Groove and her condition.

The rescue shared a video to its Facebook page Thursday of Groove and her foster father getting to know one another. Lee said the rescue and foster are working to slowly increase her weight and address any lingering medical issues.

“On a good note,” Lee said, “we had concerned rescues and individuals ask about her from all over the country, including Australia!”

Lee said Groove seems to be living up to her name, which was meant to be special and set her apart, with hopes that she would heal and begin to “groove.”