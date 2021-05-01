 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: Splash pad reopens in LeBauer Park
WATCH NOW: Splash pad reopens in LeBauer Park

The splash pad at LeBauer Park in downtown Greensboro reopens after being closed for 13 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

GREENSBORO — For the first time since 2019, the VF Seasonal Plaza fountain reopened on Saturday at LeBauer Park downtown.

The fountain did not operate at all in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Saturday's sunshine and temperatures in the 60s and 70s attracted splashing children to the opening day. Sunday's warmer weather likely will be even more enticing.

Weather and public safety permitting, the fountain will operate from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily at the park, which is at 208 N. Davie St.

Rob Overman, executive director of Greensboro Downtown Parks, said guests are encouraged to keep their distance from members of different households.

Masks are not recommended when there is a potential for them getting soaked, because this poses a breathing hazard, he said.

As always, there is an assumption of risk when choosing to participate in public activities. Greensboro Downtown Parks staff advise that visitors do what feels comfortable and safe for their families, and always abide by the rules.

Contact Dawn DeCwikiel-Kane at 336-373-5204 and follow @dawndkaneNR on Twitter.

