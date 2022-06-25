WATCH NOW: This Greensboro nonprofit just got an $8M donation. Here's what they're doing with it.

GREENSBORO — It could have been the program that identifies and addresses problems that might make a family at risk of having a child removed from the home

That program places a trained crisis manager in the home for 10 hours a week for four weeks to work on solutions — with 97% of those families still intact a year later.

Perhaps it’s the concept of “community navigator,” which is partnering with the offices of pediatricians — and next OB-GYNs — as a resource for parents and the problems they may be experiencing, such as hunger and homelessness.

Perhaps it was another program at the Children’s Home Society of North Carolina that caught billionaire Mackenzie Scott’s attention — which resulted in a recently announced $8 million gift to the agency.

“It was unexpected — which is a tremendous vote of confidence,” said Kristen Smalley, vice president of philanthropy for the Children’s Home Society North Carolina, whose mission is to promote the right of every child to a permanent, safe and loving family.

The Greensboro-based agency, which recently finished a five-year strategic plan, hadn’t filled out an application — there aren’t any for Scott’s gifts. But the nonprofit has well-known partners, such as the Duke Endowment, that might have drawn attention to their efforts.

Scott is also known for doing her own homework.

She has bought into the vision of other local agencies in recent years. In 2020 she included the United Way of Greater Greensboro in a list of 384 recipients to share in a $4.15 billion pot that is helping the local United Way continue to provide a path out of poverty for local families. The United Way got $10 million.

The gifts are planned in dollar amounts that could make substantial change. The money came as part of the author’s $60 billion divorce settlement from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, one of the world’s richest men.

“We see a lot of opportunity for innovative thinking,” Smalley said of the continuing need for the public’s support in helping vulnerable children and their families, “but the absolute backbone of what we do is community supported.

“This does not allow us to take the foot off the gas.”

Founded in 1902 as part of an effort by a group of Greensboro businessmen and the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce to deal with the plight of homeless children, it is now the state’s largest nonprofit, private adoption and foster care agency.

The Children’s Home Society serves more than 15,000 North Carolina children and families annually. In 2021, it provided more than 4,800 families with support services, and found “a safe family placement” for nearly 1,100 children in foster care. Children’s Home Society has celebrated more than 16,000 adoptions since 1902. The Scott money will allow the group to try more promising and innovative work, such as working with families before children have to be removed.

More recently, the agency has looked to prevent problems that lead to children being taken out of a home.

“Most often they are removed because of neglect, not abuse,” Smalley said. “And most often tied to poverty.”

That would include parents not being able to provide housing or food.

By their own documented work, just this past year that’s helped the Children’s Home Society keep 1,200 children from entering foster care. That’s why they partner with pediatricians — the one place they know parents show up — and OB-GYNs and are now looking for ways to reach future parents.

“We wanted to make that a distinct priority,” Smalley said.

Other programs include training foster families and combating teen pregnancy by working with adolescent boys.

By focusing more on training potential foster families, the agency wants to be able to find the right fit between children and their foster families so that children have more stability

The nonprofit also wants to tackle the sobering statistics about what happens to children leaving foster care without adoption, with at least 25% becoming instantly homeless and girls having an 80% to 90% chance of getting pregnant. Just 3% go on to college.

Scott’s $8 million gift will help the agency help more children.

“There was some definitely some happy dancing,” Smalley said of getting the call, “and then we got back to work.”

Contact Nancy McLaughlin at 336-373-7049 and follow @nmclaughlinNR on Twitter.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.