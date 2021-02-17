Watch Now: Tips on food safety for when you lose power

Support Local Journalism
Celebrated actor Sally Field spoke virtually Tuesday night about her work and her life as part of Guilford College's Bryan Series of prominent speakers.
Former sweethearts James Spates and Vivian White lost track of each other over the years. Turns out, they both tried to find the other. Decades later, they reconnected and found out they were living practically right next door to each other.
The National Weather Service warns icy conditions could persist through early Sunday, with temperatures not expected to get above freezing until after 10 a.m. A winter weather advisory remains in effect until noon Sunday.
Forecasters say another nasty winter storm is coming our way.
GREENSBORO — Authorities are investigating after a person was shot in the Irving Park area of Greensboro Saturday evening, police said in a ne…
Michael Whatley, the state party chairman, said the central committee's decision serves as a symbolic gesture of the party's opposition to Burr's action.
Police have not released the name of the man killed in the wreck.
As of 6 p.m. Sunday, Duke Energy reported on its website that 14,421 customers remained without power in Guilford County.
Former U.S. Rep. Mark Walker of Greensboro, who is running for the retiring Burr’s seat in the 2022 election, sent out a fundraising appeal immediately after Burr’s vote.
Cone Health currently has 114 COVID-19 patients. Statewide, there are 1,941 people hospitalized, according to the latest data.
