WATCH NOW: Triad doctor talks about treatments for omicron variant

Officers found Gustav Sidney Brown, 22, and Autumn Samaria Miller, 20, both suffering from gunshot wounds, according to police.
With COVID-19 hospitalizations at Cone Health more than doubling in three days, Commissioners Chairman Melvin "Skip" Alston is trying to move the county's mayors to act immediately to enact a new mask mandate.
Health care leaders found themselves frequently pivoting to address new developments in the battle against the coronavirus.
To find a COVID-19 testing spot near you, go to https://bit.ly/3mGocsB
Jessica Shauntay Neal, 33, was last seen at the Red Roof Inn at 615 S. Regional Road.
After a record-breaking New Year’s Day, the Triad is in for potentially strong thunderstorms Sunday and the possibility of some snow early Monday.
Expect further development at the megasite while uncertainty remains about the ACC moving from Greensboro. And new leadership starts with UNCG's new athletics director and Greensboro's new city manager. See what else is on tap for 2022.
GREENSBORO — A return to form.
Ziggy's is set to debut at the Cohab Space on April 1 with a concert by Acoustic Syndicate with guests Flat Tire Trio.
From history makers and education leaders to philanthropists and conservationists, a look back at some of those we lost in 2021.
