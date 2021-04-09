WATCH NOW: Vaccine event at Greensboro church focuses on marginalized communities

"You have African Americans who are already initially apprehensive," Marshall said. "And you have Native Americans who tend to stay in their community. And with the Latinx and Hispanic population, you've got so many people who are fearful. Maybe they're undocumented or their green card ran out. It could be lots of things."

Marshall said the smaller, grassroots effort at the church offers an alternative that some might find more appealing.

Hayley Woods, pharmacist with Gates Pharmacy, said getting out into communities at places people are comfortable with — like churches — is important.

"The historically marginalized population was not getting the vaccine because they didn’t feel safe in their environment," Woods said. "Going to the mass vaccination clinic just wasn’t pulling out the people that we needed to reach, so we’re coming into the communities."

Data from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reveals that disparity.

As of Thursday, the latest data available, 185,920 people have been at least partially vaccinated in Guilford County. Of those, 59.4% are white and 23.8% are Black. By comparison, 57% of the county's population is white, while 36.6% is Black, according to N.C. DHHS.