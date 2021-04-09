WATCH NOW: Vaccine event at Greensboro church focuses on marginalized communities

GREENSBORO — While getting a COVID-19 vaccine hasn't been an easy process for many, it has been more difficult for some people faced with a variety of barriers.
Sometimes that barrier is as simple as finding transportation to an appointment. However, what's often standing in the way of people and the vaccine is fear, organizers of a new local clinic said.
Efforts like the FEMA-supported mass vaccination clinic at Four Seasons Town Centre are helping get thousands of people vaccinated daily in Guilford County. But sites like those can be intimidating to certain communities, according to Bishop Freddie Marshall.
Marshall, who has pastored at Christ Cathedral of the Triad for over 30 years, wanted to bring a vaccination effort to the communities that have shown hesitance when it comes to receiving the vaccine, and those who are typically last to receive access to health care — specifically, African American, Hispanic, Native American and rural and urban communities, as well as people who are homeless.
"We were concerned for those who tend to fall between the cracks," Marshall said.
This weekend, his church and Gates Pharmacy of Mount Airy are collaborating to provide 500 COVID-19 vaccinations at Christ Cathedral, 4401 Alliance Church Road.
Marshall said at Friday's clinic he wants to make it a "safe space." The second clinic will be on Sunday.
"You have African Americans who are already initially apprehensive," Marshall said. "And you have Native Americans who tend to stay in their community. And with the Latinx and Hispanic population, you've got so many people who are fearful. Maybe they're undocumented or their green card ran out. It could be lots of things."
Marshall said the smaller, grassroots effort at the church offers an alternative that some might find more appealing.
Hayley Woods, pharmacist with Gates Pharmacy, said getting out into communities at places people are comfortable with — like churches — is important.
"The historically marginalized population was not getting the vaccine because they didn’t feel safe in their environment," Woods said. "Going to the mass vaccination clinic just wasn’t pulling out the people that we needed to reach, so we’re coming into the communities."
Demand is high and supply is low, so vaccination appointments often fill up quickly. Officials recommend to check back often.
Data from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reveals that disparity.
As of Thursday, the latest data available, 185,920 people have been at least partially vaccinated in Guilford County. Of those, 59.4% are white and 23.8% are Black. By comparison, 57% of the county's population is white, while 36.6% is Black, according to N.C. DHHS.
The data also shows that while Hispanics make up 8.4% of the county's population, they represent 5.8% of those who have been partially inoculated.
Along with reaching marginalized people, Marshall said they also hope to reach those who are doubtful of the science behind the vaccine.
"We're fighting a lot of misinformation online, all over social media," Marshall said. Much of that hesitancy comes for the rural community, which the church hopes to be able to reach.
When it comes to vaccinating the homeless, Marshall said they are partnering with Hopedealers Outreach, a local organization that fights against injustice and spreads positivity throughout the community. Hopedealers Outreach uses vans to transport those experiencing homelessness to the church to receive their one-shot, Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
And while appointments are preferred at the site, Marshall said they are accepting walk-ins while doses are available.
"The goal is to give as many vaccines as possible," Marshall said, "and to save lives."
