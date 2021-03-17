Watch Now: Wounded Kernersville Police Officer Sean Houle goes home

Kernersville police released a video of Officer Sean Houle being escorted to his home Tuesday by law enforcement officers and firefighters. The department thanked the community, numerous agencies and the staff at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for their support.

Kernersville police said in a statement Wednesday that Houle is continuing to improve, but will require more medical procedures in the next month or so.

Houle was shot three times with his own gun at about 3:30 a.m. Feb. 21, Kernersville police said. Quinton Donnell Blocker, 37, has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, felony assault on a law-enforcement officer with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Blocker was being held in the Forsyth County Jail with his bond set at $1 million, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said.

The incident occurred at Century Square Apartments, which is near Century Park and Century Place boulevards in Kernersville.