WATCH NOW: 'You can get it just like that': COVID-19 patients at Cone Hospital talk about the disease

GREENSBORO — When Tony Rodriguez became infected with COVID-19, he felt weak — weaker than he ever had before.
“It’s not some fever,” Rodriguez said. “It’s not the flu. It’s different.”
The 30-year-old initially waited for FDA approval for the COVID-19 vaccines, but he became sick with the virus before he got around to making an appointment. He is among the patients included in the nationwide wave of COVID-19 hospitalizations.
Cone Health released video footage featuring Rodriguez on Monday, giving the public a glimpse into one of the hospital system’s COVID-19 units at Moses Cone Hospital. The footage comes as the Delta variant, the fast-spreading and more contagious version of the virus, continues to drive case numbers and deaths nationwide.
With cases rising since the beginning of summer, the United States recently surpassed 40 million total cases, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. More than 4 million of those cases were reported in the past few weeks, the CDC said on its website.
In video showing the local impact of the virus, caregivers in masks, face shields, goggles, gloves and other medical garb tend to patients like Latrell Brown.
Brown, a recent patient at Moses Cone Hospital, said he originally decided not to get vaccinated for personal reasons.
His stance has changed since becoming sick with the virus.
“When you look around, you really don’t know who got it,” Brown said in the video. “You can walk past somebody and they look perfectly fine and it can happen right there. You can get it just like that, without knowing.
“I just want to protect my family and the people around me.”
Others seem to share in Latrell’s thinking. COVID-19 vaccinations administered by Cone Health continue to rise, spokesman Patrick Wright said Monday.
Just last week, without offering services on Labor Day, Cone Health administered 419 vaccines and 1,608 tests for COVID-19.
As of Monday, the hospital system’s intensive care unit is at 89% capacity, with 151 COVID-19 patients.
Wright said Cone Health believes the health system remains within the latest COVID-19 “surge,” but hospitalizations have begun to show signs of slowing.
According to Cone’s latest data, 22 COVID-19 patients within the hospital system are on ventilators, which is about 40% of Cone Health’s ventilator supply.
Of those 22 patients, 21 are unvaccinated.
It’s further evidence that being vaccinated against COVID-19 can be lifesaving.
The CDC recommends anyone 12 and older get vaccinated, including folks who already have had the virus.
That includes those who have “post-COVID conditions.”
Post-COVID conditions — health problems like fatigue and shortness of breath — can last up to four or more weeks after being infected with COVID-19, according to the CDC.
