WATCH NOW: 'You can get it just like that': COVID-19 patients at Cone Hospital talk about the disease

Brown, a recent patient at Moses Cone Hospital, said he originally decided not to get vaccinated for personal reasons.

His stance has changed since becoming sick with the virus.

“When you look around, you really don’t know who got it,” Brown said in the video. “You can walk past somebody and they look perfectly fine and it can happen right there. You can get it just like that, without knowing.

“I just want to protect my family and the people around me.”

Others seem to share in Latrell’s thinking. COVID-19 vaccinations administered by Cone Health continue to rise, spokesman Patrick Wright said Monday.

Just last week, without offering services on Labor Day, Cone Health administered 419 vaccines and 1,608 tests for COVID-19.

As of Monday, the hospital system’s intensive care unit is at 89% capacity, with 151 COVID-19 patients.

Wright said Cone Health believes the health system remains within the latest COVID-19 “surge,” but hospitalizations have begun to show signs of slowing.

According to Cone’s latest data, 22 COVID-19 patients within the hospital system are on ventilators, which is about 40% of Cone Health’s ventilator supply.