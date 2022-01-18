Watch, wait, repeat. One snow down, Guilford County braces for another.

GREENSBORO — Old man winter may have slept late this season, but he’s definitely awake now.
Just as the cities of Greensboro and High Point have cleared main and secondary roads, more winter weather is on the way.
Forecasters at the National Weather Service in Raleigh say a cold front will arrive on Thursday, followed by multiple inches of snow overnight and into Friday. Another round of wintry weather also could move through on Saturday.
Because Thursday’s weather likely will begin as rain, it will be difficult for crews to brine roads without it washing away, National Weather Service meteorologist Nick Petro said.
“Travel will likely be hampered during this time,” he said.
Emergency management officials, who were just beginning to tackle neighborhood roads on Tuesday, also are keeping an eye on the system.
“We got our practice in this week,” Nathanael Moore, who heads up Greensboro’s snow removal program, said with a chuckle when asked about the coming storm system.
The city planned to finish clearing major thoroughfares and collector roads — about 1,700 miles — by the end Tuesday and crews were beginning to work on neighborhood streets.
Chris Wilson, Greensboro’s acting assistant manager, said the city hoped to have between 30% and 40% of the city’s 727 miles of neighborhood streets cleared by this morning.
“That really depends on how quickly we’re able to move through neighborhoods,” he said. “Some of the challenges to that are areas that have a lot of shade because of the compaction, areas where there’s a lot of cars on the sides of the road.”
How well the sun warmed the pavement on Tuesday also plays a part in road clearing, Moore said.
Still, with overnight temperatures expected to dip to 28 degrees, Moore said any precipitation left on the ground would freeze again.
The possibility of icy roads spurred Guilford County Schools to institute remote learning today while Rockingham County will be closed.
Trash pickup also is delayed in both Greensboro and High Point because of icy roads. Scheduled routes will be picked up a day late all week, officials said.
Spokesman Jeron Hollis said the situation is made more difficult because High Point, like other cities across the nation, is having trouble filling its public services positions.
“There’s a shortage for those types of jobs, which are very, very important jobs as the weather has indicated,” Hollis said.
The pandemic also affected staffing, with a dozen plow operators out in Greensboro because of COVID-19 protocols.
Traffic accidents also rose from over the holiday weekend, likely because more people had to work Tuesday, High Point police Capt. Patrick O’Toole said.
High Point reported 19 crashes from 7:20 a.m. Monday until 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Greensboro police reported 36 crashes between 6 a.m. Sunday and 6 a.m. Monday, the latest figures available.
At Cone Health, spokesman Doug Allred said its emergency rooms had seen between 10 and 15 fall-related injuries, though most were minor.
“We had more than 130 team members stay in nearby hotels or in our hospitals to make sure they were able to be there for our patients,” he said. “A special thanks to the Greensboro Police Department. They brought many of our employees to work from the hotels when the roads became treacherous.”
Moore, Wilson and Hollis also commended their staffs.
“We’ve had 24-hour shifts since Saturday to create a safe environment for the public to travel,” Moore said.
Wilson recalled working some of those same shifts in his early days with the city.
“I started with the shovel in my hand shoveling snow for the city, then equipment operator and then coordination,” he said. “Every facet of that is absolutely exhausting because there is very little time in between to catch sleep.”
Today, winter will give the Triad overall a bit of a reprieve, with a forecast of sun and a high of 51 degrees.
But don’t put those snow shovels away just yet.
Contact Kenwyn Caranna at 336-373-7082 and follow @kcaranna on Twitter.