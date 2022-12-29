Water line breaks keeping Greensboro city crews busy

GREENSBORO — More than a quarter of the city's water line breaks for all of 2022 have occurred just since Friday.

"As of today, we've had 36 water main breaks and they're spread kind of around the city," said Mike Borchers, Greensboro's director of water resources. "For all of 2022, we've had 128 breaks."

The timing of these breaks is difficult, he said, with the holiday break and the department having an "unprecedented number of vacancies."

"It's been taxing on our crews. One crew had been working almost nonstop since since Friday," Borchers said. "They were ... getting a little bit of rest, but coming right back in."

The lines are breaking because, during cold weather, the ground contracts and expands — putting stress on the pipes, he said. Borchers was not aware of any serious breaks involving the city's buildings.

Workers have been assessing the breaks for severity and putting temporary fixes on some so they can quickly address others that might be more serious. Crews will return later and permanently fix the more minor leaks.

A temporary fix involves putting a clamp with something akin to a rubber gasket around the pipe and cinching it down, Borchers said.

The city was finally catching up on the leaks by Wednesday, though there were four more that day. "When we get more typical, stable weather, then we should see (the breaks) tapering off," Borchers said.

He asked motorists to be mindful of safety when the crews are working to make the repairs.

Borchers also thanked water customers for their patience. "We all know you know it makes it very difficult to do the basic things you need to when you don't have water service," he said.

As for the local school district, the scope of any damage is still being assessed after the bitter cold snap.

"Guilford County Schools maintenance crews have been working since the weekend to address the impact the freezing temperatures had on our facilities in the district and continue to monitor additional damages in preparation for reopening schools next week," GCS spokeswoman Gabrielle Brown said in a text message to the News & Record.

A list of potentially affected schools was not available Thursday from the district.

Brown said the school district has 126 schools and is responsible for maintaining more than 300 buildings. The average GCS school was built 62 years ago, she said.