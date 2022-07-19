 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Water main break disrupts service to about 100 homes today in Greensboro, city officials say

construction orange cones traffic barrier

GREENSBORO — A 16-inch water main break in the 1700 block of East Cone Boulevard this morning has left about 100 residential customers without service and closed a section of the road.

City crews are on site until repairs are complete and water service has been restored, which is expected to take place by tonight, city officials said in a news release.

After service is restored, residents in the affected area should run their cold water in a bathtub or outdoor faucet to remove any air or discoloration from the service line.

As crews make repairs, East Cone between Orange Street to Highway 29 North has two of three lanes closed to traffic. GTA’s bus service in the area will also be affected. This section of Cone is expected to reopen by 10 p.m. today, city officials said in the news release.

Motorists are asked to use alternate routes to avoid the area.

