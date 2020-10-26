Water main break repairs expected to cause delays on Wendover Avenue, city says

GREENSBORO — Repairs on a Wendover Avenue water main break are slated to last until about 10 p.m. today, according to a news release from the city.
The 12-inch water main break is near the intersection of North Elm Street on West Wendover Avenue, the city said. Greensboro police first notified the public about the break around 5 a.m.
Repairs to replace the broken section of water line are expected to last until approximately 10 p.m.
Two eastbound lanes of traffic will remain closed on Wendover Avenue between North Church Street and Cridland Road until the work is complete, according to the city. Westbound lanes are open.
People driving should avoid the area if possible or expect delays while traveling through the work zone.
