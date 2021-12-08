Water service restored at several Battleground Avenue businesses affected by water main break, city says

Updated 5:23 p.m.

GREENSBORO — Service was restored later in the afternoon, the city said about 4:15 p.m.

GREENSBORO — Several businesses on Battleground Avenue are without water and lanes are closed after a water main break, the city said in a news release.

About 2 p.m., the city said the southbound lanes at the 1900 block of Battleground Avenue will have lane closures from West Cornwallis Street to Westover Terrace while workers repair a 12 inch water main break until 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Seven businesses are without water service, including Outback Steakhouse, Firehouse Subs, State Farm, Pigtails & Crewcuts: Haircuts for Kids, Hertz, Greensboro Dance Theatre and uBreakiFix, according to the city.

The estimated time for restored service is 6 p.m.

Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes to avoid the area.