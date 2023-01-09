'We may never know': Police unsure of what led High Point father to kill four others, himself

HIGH POINT — Officials on Monday tried to explain the unthinkable — how a neighborhood of tidy one- and two-story homes could be rocked by such tragedy.

But that's what happened on Saturday after a man shot and killed his wife and three children and then himself in the 2700 block of Mossy Meadow Drive. The bodies were later discovered in the home.

According to High Point police, Robert Crayton Jr., 45, shot the other four and then died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The release identified the two adult victims as Athalia A. Crayton, 46; and Kasin Crayton, 18. Also killed were a 10- and 16-year-old whose names weren't immediately released.

Authorities said all five of those killed lived together in the home.

Two others escaped the house, although it's unclear who they were or their relation to the family.

As far as a motive, police had little to offer at a news conference on Monday. When asked that by reporters, Lt. Patrick Welch said: “We may never know why.”

Officers had responded to the address five times since 2014. The most recent time was in January 2022, when officers served an involuntary mental commitment order.

In describing the fatal shootings, the police department had previously said that officers came to the house Saturday after a man and a woman ran from the residence screaming for help.

This is a developing story and will be updated throughout the day.