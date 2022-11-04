'We miss our friend': Family, friends support community to honor Greensboro restaurant owner slain 2 years ago

GREENSBORO — Investigators still don't know who shot Mark Freedman as he left his restaurant on Election night 2020.

The 63-year-old executive chef, who tried keeping the restaurant bearing his name going despite losing customers during the pandemic, was found in his car that Nov. 4, in the business's parking lot off Dolley Madison Road.

Two years later, police haven't made an arrest and are continuing to ask the public for help.

Family and friends of the UNCG graduate are hoping that raising the reward in the case to $50,000 might get someone to step forward. Crime Stoppers provides a phone number for residents to call to give anonymous information on any criminal activity. Callers are given a code number in exchange for information and are asked to keep in contact with the program. If an arrest is made, the caller becomes eligible for a cash reward.

Freedman's sister, Robin Freedman, also wants people to know that no detail is too small for investigators.

"I would hope that $50,000 is an incredible incentive for someone to come forward and to know that they will never be found out," Robin Freedman said. "Somebody out there knows something."

Mark Freedman grew up in Akron, Ohio, and came to Greensboro for college. After college, he was accepted into a culinary institute in New York. When he graduated, he wanted to make his home in Greensboro, where he would live the next four decades.

"He was set on coming back to Greensboro," Robin Freedman said.

Mark Freedman made friends easily. He often pulled up a chair to get to know customers. He volunteered in the community. He helped others without the recognition.

"We miss our friend very much," said Doug Frain, a longtime customer and friend, who recalls calling Freedman as his 20th anniversary with his wife Melissa drew near. The restaurant was closed for in-person dining because of COVID-19, but Frain asked Freedman if he could come over and surprise her with a private lunch celebration for the two of them.

"He dropped everything he was doing," said Frain, who is also a board member of a nonprofit started in Freedman's name. "We were there for three hours and he and his team took amazing care of us."

A vigil was held in Freedman's honor earlier this week to mark the second anniversary of his death. Robin Freedman believes his death also connected with so many people because he owned a small business.

"We've lost a little bit of the soul of the community when we lose a small business owner," said Robin Freedman. "Those businesses are part of the fabric of the community."

Mark Freedman was found about 3:25 a.m. that November morning by his girlfriend of 14 years, who drove to the restaurant in the wee hours because he hadn't come home.

"When you lose somebody in such a violent way you lose your balance in life," Robin Freedman said.

It would lead the family and friends of Mark Freedman to start the nonprofit foundation, whose goal is to make the community a “safer, healthier and happier place to live, work and play.”

The group raised $30,000 during its first fundraiser, a golf tournament at Starmount Country Club. Since then the group has raised $130,000, which has gone to Greensboro Urban Ministry, Mothers Standing Against Gun Violence, A Simple Gesture, Mercy Chefs and Out of the Garden Project.

Along with adding to the reward fund, Mark's Angel Foundation also gave Crime Stoppers $25,000 for its general reward fund to help solve other homicides.

"We're really hopeful that what we are doing as a community, as a foundation, will lead us to get justice for our friend," Frain said. "And continue to try to make Greensboro a safer, happier place to live."

Robin Freedman says her brother would be surprised about all that.

"I think he would say that he would have never imagined that he was so loved," she said, "and his legacy could make such a positive impact."