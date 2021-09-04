'We need the community to surround them': Triad resettlement agencies prepare to help people who fled Afghanistan

A number of faith groups and others across the Triad did the same.

"Like other Greensboro churches, synagogues, temples, and mosques, we offer hospitality in God's name by seeking people out, meeting them where they are, and inviting them into loving community," said Pastor Michael Usey.

Usey contacted World Relief Triad in the past week to see what College Park could do.

"Our people enjoyed assembling rooms, kitchens, and comforts for a new family after a very difficult journey," Usey said of the Syrian family. "And there is of course much to do after they arrive and we discover their tastes, likes and dislikes, and things they need to acclimatize to a totally new reality. Of course it's an expression of radical welcome and a blessing of people's different stories and paths. "

Those are the partnerships the agencies are hoping for now.

When the United States accepts refugees, contracts are signed with resettlement agencies to find them housing and to provide a support system as the newest arrivals work to become more independent.

These agencies use the money to develop their budgets for the year. Their whole operation relies on how many people they get from year to year, which is based on the number a president approves.