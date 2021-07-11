'We see the summer as trauma season': ER visits for children increase with warm-weather activities

No one should be a passenger on a lawnmower, as fun as it may seem, Kuhner said.

Probably "a good handful of kids" are rushed to the ER when the lawn mower hits something or tilts over.

"They got off, jumped off or fell off and got a foot amputated because of it," Kuhner said of the stories the group hears.

Inches of water

A leading cause of accidental death of children age 5 and younger is drowning — and a good percentage of the children who drown know how to swim.

A child can drown in a couple of inches of water in the bathtub or a wading pool in two minutes or less.

With large family gatherings now taking place around water, there can be a false sense of security with so many adults around.

"If you are the one responsible for that child, you never look away," said Daniels, the nurse-manager.

The adults should have a schedule of who is watching, she said.

Children may not have the energy to splash around enough to grab anyone's attention or be able to call out for help because they may not have enough oxygen in their lungs.