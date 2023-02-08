LEXINGTON — His name was not a surprise to those working to solve the 1987 murder of 29-year-old Mary Davis, and on Tuesday police said advanced DNA technology helped confirm Russell Grant Wood was her killer.

With her family present, Lexington police announced during a news conference that Wood, who died in 2013, would have been indicted on charges of first-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping and first-degree rape based on all of the evidence gathered through the years.

Wood was three years younger than Davis and the two were acquaintances, but it’s unclear what exactly happened in the hours after she was reported missing on May 30, 1987. She was last seen at Lanier Hardware, where she worked. Her body was found the next day in the 800 block of East Center Street, behind what was a Winn-Dixie grocery store, police said.

“We seek justice in what we do,” Police Chief Robby Rummage said about identifying Davis’ killer. It brings long-awaited closure to her family, he added, and to all the officers who worked on the case for more than three decades.

Rummage said police notified Davis’ family last Friday that they had identified Wood as the killer and met with them Monday to share more details.

On Tuesday, Rummage was joined at the podium by one of Davis’ sisters, Lisa Yates; a niece, Lori Martin; and a daughter, Traci Cleary. Other family members were seated nearby.

Martin spoke on behalf of the family and thanked investigators for their persistence and ensuring that Mary Davis wasn’t just a file on a shelf.

“Thank you all for caring so deeply and for all of the work that you have done to bring our family this closure,” Martin said. “For the last 36 years, we have all wondered what kind of motive someone could have to commit such a heinous act of violence and have all been left with many questions.”

Martin said the family never gave up on their search for answers. Although Wood has been named as the killer, his motive remains unknown.

“She was a loving mother, sister, aunt, wife and friend,” Martin said.

She spoke to the symbolism of a white dove in the Christian faith representing peace and unity with God. On Sunday, the family will release doves on the day that would’ve been Davis’ 65th birthday during a 2 p.m. memorial and celebration of life at Forest Hill Memorial Park in Lexington.

Finding Davis’ killer started with evidence collected by investigators in 1987. But the evidence was not viable in helping solve the case until recently, police said. Knowing that technology has evolved, current investigators submitted physical evidence to the State Crime Lab for examination.

Based on those findings, detectives contacted the State Bureau of Investigation to review possibilities of moving forward with the newest information.

In 2022, DNA evidence was sent to a Texas company called Othram that specializes in forensic genealogy, which uses DNA profiles from a crime scene to identify close genetic profiles. The genealogical team then used the profile to produce investigative leads that it shared with authorities.

Rummage acknowledged the many contributions of “generations” of Lexington police officers to solve this case. He said the department has been contacting retired officers to give them the news.

“We take these things with us” and carry that frustration about unsolved cases, Rummage said. “Never give up hope.”