'We still got played': Greensboro nonprofit says it was scammed out of $40,000 on PayPal

GREENSBORO — A local nonprofit announced Wednesday that it was scammed out of $40,000 through a sophisticated notification in its PayPal account.

Alternative Resources of the Triad (ART), which recently won a nonprofit of the year award, said the incident happened about mid-month. The group continues to wait for updates from PayPal, its bank and law enforcement.

"We're hoping they can catch the people who did this. It's devastating," Sarah Lanse, a staff member at ART, said during a telephone interview. "We thought we were doing everything right, but we still got played."

ART’s mission is to improve the emotional and social well-being of LGBTQIA2+ individuals in Greensboro by promoting inclusivity and building resources, safe spaces and social events — including the annual Greensboro Pride Festival.

"It's always important to be good stewards of money the community has provided us," Lanse said. "I know we've reported it to everyone we can."

It was unclear as of Wednesday if any of the money can be recovered.

She said when the group's treasurer opened its PayPal account, there was a notification stating someone requested money from them and that the group should call the provided phone number to report any fraudulent activity.

They thought the provided phone number was operated by PayPal. It apparently wasn't, she said. Information the scammer was able to obtain over the phone was used in the theft of the group's money.

"Make sure you are calling a legitimate PayPal number," she said.

For immediate needs, ART is hoping to raise funds through a GoFundMe campaign. For details, visit the nonprofit's website at greensboropride.org or call 336-365-5429. ART has no paid staff, "so every dollar they raise goes back into their programming," according to its website.

"We appreciate the generosity and support from the Greensboro and Triad community," Lanse said. "The Greensboro Pride Festival will go on — on Oct. 1. We'll make it happen. It's so important for our community."