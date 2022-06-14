Weather advisory: Much of central NC under 'excessive heat warning' today

Much of central North Carolina will be under an excessive heat warning today, with heat index values of 105 to 114 degrees expected, according to the National Weather Service in Raleigh.
Actual high temperatures will range from the mid 90s to lower 100s. Guilford and Forsyth counties are under a heat advisory from noon to 8 p.m. today, according to information from the weather service.
A heat advisory may be needed for many locations on Wednesday, too.
Use caution if you have outdoor plans. Stay hydrated and try to limit exposure during the hottest time of the day.