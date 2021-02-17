Weather, lack of vaccine complicate Guilford County's COVID-19 efforts

The county will not know how much vaccine it will receive next week until late Thursday or Friday, she said.

“I think that the biggest thing that we're doing is trying to put together a puzzle without being able to see all the pieces of the puzzle at the same time,” Campbell said. “We know that many of those pieces will become visible over the next 24 to 48 hours as we receive allocation and some additional guidance (from the state).”

And because vaccine allocation is far outstripping demand — appointments for this week’s 3,550 doses were filled within 20 minutes — health officials are taking a closer look at who is applying to get the vaccine.

Concern that some out-of-state residents are taking appointments intended for North Carolinians have spurred conversations among state and local health officials, Vann said.

She said the county would like residents, or nonresidents who spend the majority of their time here in school, working or as caretakers, to get the shots.

“There is no requirement for somebody to bring documentation that shares their affiliation with North Carolina,” Vann said.

She said the county continues to rely on state guidance on the issue, especially when circumstances “might not be clear.”