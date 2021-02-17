Weather, lack of vaccine complicate Guilford County's COVID-19 efforts

GREENSBORO — The potential for icy weather, power outages and hazardous travel conditions isn't the only frustration for some Guilford County residents. The winter storm also forced a delay in getting their COVID-19 vaccinations.
Both Cone Health and the Guilford County Health Department announced they were delaying clinics Thursday and Friday for two reasons: They still haven't received the vaccine and local weather conditions could impact power at and transportation to vaccination sites.
Vaccine shipments typically are received from federal sources on Tuesdays or Wednesdays.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which oversees vaccine distribution on a federal level, told the state this week that shipments may be delayed because of the weather system, a spokeswoman for the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said.
Weather delays were expected in shipments from a FedEx facility in Memphis and a UPS installation in Louisville. Both serve as vaccine shipping hubs for a number of states.
There’s also another reason for the delay. Manufacturers held back some of the shipments in their warehouses to ensure that they didn't get damaged while being transported during the inclement weather, according to Don Campbell, Guilford County's emergency services director.
He did not anticipate similar delays in shipments next week but said the county would push back those clinics, too, if the situation changes.
As for those people whose second dose has been delayed, health officials said that shouldn't pose a problem.
“From what we know today, you can wait 42 days between doses and still get an antibody boost,” said Doug Allred, a spokesman for Cone Health.
Demand is high and supply is low, so vaccination appointments often fill up quickly. Officials recommend to check back often.
Even if the vaccines were available, few people are likely to travel to get them.
Guilford County is anticipating up to a half-inch of ice Thursday, according to the National Weather Service in Raleigh.
Many of the appointments offered through Cone Health are being rescheduled for Saturday or Sunday, although a new date for a community clinic at the Seventh-Day Adventist Church in Greensboro has yet to be set, according to the health system's website.
The vaccine appointments through the county are being rescheduled for next Monday and Tuesday.
"We believe that will give us the opportunity to get through the ice storm, resolve any power outage concerns and hopefully be able to receive that vaccine that we're anticipating through the shippers," Campbell said.
Both health care providers said they are notifying those people who had appointments to reschedule them.
Some sites offer testing on an almost daily basis. Others offer testing on a temporary basis. Check back for updated clinic sites.
COVID-19 testing sites also are being canceled because of the weather. The county’s testing sites — the Guilford County Division of Public Health parking lot in High Point and Piedmont Hall in Greensboro — will be closed on Thursday. It plans to announce Thursday if those sites also will close Friday because of the weather.
Cone Health's testing sites at Alamance Regional Medical Center in Burlington, the Green Valley campus in Greensboro and Annie Penn Hospital in Reidsville will be closed Thursday and Friday because of the weather.
In other news, county officials said at a news conference Wednesday that they are putting together vaccine distribution plans for workers who provide child care or work in education. Those individuals are eligible to receive vaccinations next Wednesday.
However, officials aren't yet ready to release any details about how this process will look, said Dr. Iulia Vann, the county’s health director.
There are about 15,000 workers who fall into that category in Guilford County, Vann said, and the state has not designated specific doses for that group.
“We're anticipating the fact that we will not receive 15,000 additional doses,” Vann said. “We'll just have to see exactly how that allocation is going to look like (though) we are making a lot of progress with that plan.”
The county will not know how much vaccine it will receive next week until late Thursday or Friday, she said.
“I think that the biggest thing that we're doing is trying to put together a puzzle without being able to see all the pieces of the puzzle at the same time,” Campbell said. “We know that many of those pieces will become visible over the next 24 to 48 hours as we receive allocation and some additional guidance (from the state).”
And because vaccine allocation is far outstripping demand — appointments for this week’s 3,550 doses were filled within 20 minutes — health officials are taking a closer look at who is applying to get the vaccine.
Concern that some out-of-state residents are taking appointments intended for North Carolinians have spurred conversations among state and local health officials, Vann said.
She said the county would like residents, or nonresidents who spend the majority of their time here in school, working or as caretakers, to get the shots.
“There is no requirement for somebody to bring documentation that shares their affiliation with North Carolina,” Vann said.
She said the county continues to rely on state guidance on the issue, especially when circumstances “might not be clear.”
Overall, though, Vann is “cautiously optimistic” about the county’s efforts to fight the highly contagious disease. The number of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and positivity rates are trending down, she said.