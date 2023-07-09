GREENSBORO — The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a flash flood warning for Guilford, Alamance, Randolph and northwestern Chatham counties.
The warning is set to expire at 3 p.m. today. At 12:24 p.m., Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the area and up to two inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is two inches in one hour, the weather service said. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly, according to the warning.
Nearly 19,000 customers in Guilford County were without power as of 1:11 p.m., with scattered outages in surrounding counties, according to Duke Energy's website.
A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for the area until 6 p.m. tonight. The storms may include damaging winds, torrential downpours and small hail, according to the watch statement.
336-373-7082