The forecast is showing a hot day in Greensboro. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 84% chance of precipitation. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 10, 2023 in Greensboro, NC
