The Greensboro area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 95. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 74 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southwest.