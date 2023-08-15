The Greensboro area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 66 degrees. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 64% chance. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 15, 2023 in Greensboro, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hurricane experts at the National Hurricane Center are forecasting more tropical cyclones for the rest of the hurricane season in it's August …
The Greensboro area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 t…
The Greensboro area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 95. Today has the makings of a …
The Greensboro area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. Th…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Greensboro. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this …