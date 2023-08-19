Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 19, 2023 in Greensboro, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Atlantic Hurricane Basin is waking up. The National Hurricane Center is watching the possibility of three new named storms through the wee…
The Greensboro area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 t…
The Greensboro area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 95. Today has the makings of a …
Temperatures Friday and Saturday night dropping to near 60 degrees.
The Greensboro area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect…