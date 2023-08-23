Greensboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 23, 2023 in Greensboro, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Atlantic Hurricane Basin is waking up. The National Hurricane Center is watching the possibility of three new named storms through the wee…
Greensboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 94. Today has the makings o…
Temperatures Friday and Saturday night dropping to near 60 degrees.
Greensboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 91. Today has the makings …
Greensboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…