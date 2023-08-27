Greensboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 68% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 27, 2023 in Greensboro, NC
